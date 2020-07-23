Kolkata, Jul 23 (PTI) The authorities of Visva Bharati University have banned mobile phones and cameras during weekly prayers at the famous 'Kach Mandir', officials said.

In a notification issued on July 21, the varsity said no cameras and mobile phones will be allowed during prayers from July 22.

The authorities, however, did not cite any reason for the move.

The notification was issued after a video, which showed parts of a speech by Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty at the prayer hall on July 15, went viral on social media, a student leader of the central varsity said.

The VC could not be contacted for his comments on the matter.

A senior teacher said, earlier, alumni and other ashramites followed the proceedings through video recording shared by those attending the prayer session.

"However, the VC makes statements which are at times not in sync with the spirit and solemnity of the prayer session. After a video of one such remark was leaked, he is now taking steps to prevent recording of the proceedings," the teacher said.

A Visva-Bharati University source said the step is to ensure that the ambience of the prayer session is not interrupted by phone calls and conversations.

Mobiles phones and cameras have already been banned in exhibition halls of the university, he said.

