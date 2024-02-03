Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have averted targeted killings in the state with the arrest of a member of the Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt gang wanted in multiple criminal cases.

Police teams also recovered one .30 bore automatic pistol along with a magazine and three live cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Baba, a resident of Aladinpur village in Tarn Taran, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in an official statement.

Happy Baba is an operative of wanted gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt's gang. He had been tasked with executing targeted killings to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab in lieu of a large amount of money, the DGP said.

"Happy Baba is also one of the biggest weapon suppliers in Punjab and was closely associated with weapon suppliers of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The fact that Happy Baba had been assigned the task of carrying out targeted killings came to light during the questioning of Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky Bhatti of Nanaksar Mohalla in Tarn Taran, who was arrested by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence over three weeks ago, according to Navjot Singh Mahal, Additional IG, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar.

Acting swiftly, police teams launched a vigorous operation and arrested Happy Baba, Mahal said.

During questioning, Happy Baba confessed to his involvement in inter-state smuggling of illicit weapons that he procured from Madhya Pradesh. He told police that he had sold at least 100 illicit weapons in Tarn Taran and Amritsar since 2020-21, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, Mahal said.

An FIR has been registered against Happy Baba under the Arms Act at State Special Operations Cell police station in Amritsar, according to the statement.

