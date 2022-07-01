Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Gujarat-based EV maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility on Friday said its vehicle sales surged 127 per cent year-on-year to 2,125 units in June.

This comes against a total sales of 938 two-wheelers in the same month last year, it said.

For April-June period of the current fiscal, the cumulative sales stood at 8,267 electric scooters, it added.

"Due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand," Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director at Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd said.

The company is working towards smoothing its supply chain and reducing the waiting period for its products, he said, adding that Wardwizard has also started the deliveries of its high-speed electric scooters, Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+, in a phased manner.

"We have already logged the sales of more than 500 units across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, among others. In further phases, we will expand our product reach to more states across the country," Gupte added.

