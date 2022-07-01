New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Union steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Friday said wastes and by-products generated from mining and steel sectors can be effectively used in manufacturing of cement, road construction and agriculture.

Singh said that there are immense possibilities of utilisation of waste generated during mining, steel manufacturing process and end of life products, according to a steel ministry statement.

"At the meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for Ministry of Steel, the minister said various wastes, scrap and by-products generated during mining and steel making can be effectively used for making steel and other applications like cement manufacture, road construction, agriculture etc," the ministry said.

The meeting themed 'Roadmap for Circular Economy in Steel Sector' was held in Tirupati.

Singh, who is the chairman of the committee, urged the stakeholders to take definitive steps towards promoting a circular economy and "waste to wealth" in the steel sector.

According to the statement, members of the committee also emphasised on the need to create awareness and increase the use of steel, especially in the rural areas.

"Members said the increase in consumption of steel will lead to increase in availability of steel scrap in the future," it said.

