Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) West Bengal government Saturday handed over Rs two lakh as compensation to the next of kin of the fisherman who died of tiger attack in the Sunderbans a day before, an official said.

Jayanta Naskar, MLA of Gosaba constituency in South 24 Parganas district handed over the compensation along with one months ration and clothes to the widow of Sasanka Mondal who was mauled to death by a big cat on Friday.

Also Read | Five Bangladeshis, 12 Indians Apprehended by BSF for Illegally Crossing Border in West Bengal’s Nadia.

Mondal and two other fishermen from Lahiripur village had gone to catch crabs in a canal near Sajnekhali range office on Friday. He was attacked by a tiger as soon as he got off the boat and was killed on the the official said.

None of them possess valid documents required for catching crabs or fish in the protected area, he added. PTI

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)