New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Homegrown Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) has secured an export order worth Rs 1,950 crore for the supply of line pipes and bends. With these new orders, its current consolidated global order book stands at around Rs 19,300 crore, the company said.

WCL said it announced the "receipt of a prestigious export order for the supply of coated Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW) line pipes and bends from India... cumulatively valued at Rs 1,950 crore." These orders will be executed in FY26 & FY27.

LSAW pipes are used to transport liquids and gases.

WCL is among the top three manufacturers of large-diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and over 50 countries by delivering key customised solutions for both onshore and offshore applications.

The company also manufactures ductile iron (DI) pipes and stainless steel pipes, tubes, and bars.

