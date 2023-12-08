New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) IT services company Wipro on Friday announced "changes" to its Chief Growth Office (CGO) and said incumbent Stephanie Trautman will step down from her role with effect from December 31, 2023.

The latest development marks another high-level exit in the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

"As part of its ongoing transformation, Wipro today announced changes to its Chief Growth Office (CGO). As part of the changes, CGO Stephanie Trautman will be stepping down from her role, effective December 31, 2023," the company said in a statement.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said the Growth Office was established three years ago to 'reimagine' approach to large deals, account development, partnerships and sales processes, as well as to develop a blueprint for building strategic solutions for clients.

The Growth Office helped Wipro achieve a new level of consistency in large deal bookings.

"With this strong foundation built over the past three years, we are now taking the next step in the CGO's evolution. Over the past few months, we have started integrating the Strategic Pursuits team, formerly under the CGO, into our Strategic Market Units (SMUs)," he said.

According to Wipro, embedding this function within the SMUs allows the company to build on the processes and approaches developed by the CGO and bring this experienced team closer to clients and on-the-ground sales teams.

"This integrated approach will help us uncover new growth opportunities, enhance our speed to market as well as success rate in deal wins," Wipro CEO said.

The remaining functions of the Growth organization will be overseen directly by Delaporte, Wipro said.

