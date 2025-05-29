New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Wipro on Thursday announced the launch of an innovation lab at its Bengaluru campus for clients to collaborate with experts, explore new technologies, and rapidly prototype solutions.

The 60,000-square-foot Innovation Lab at Wipro's Kodathi campus will have frontier technologies ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Quantum Computing to solve some of the most challenging problems for our clients across industries, a company statement said.

"The Wipro Innovation Network is a catalyst for AI-powered co-innovation. By bringing together our global clients, partners, academia, and tech communities, we aim to accelerate innovation that solves real-world challenges, unlocks bold new possibilities, and drives competitive edge for our clients," Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said.

The Wipro Innovation Network will focus on five key advanced technology areas: Agentic AI, robotics integrated with embodied AI, quantum computing, digital ledger technology, and cybersecurity that is resistant to quantum threats.

The initiative will unite Wipro's extensive innovation ecosystem, including its Innovation Labs, Partner Labs, Wipro Ventures, the Topcoder crowdsourcing platform, partnerships with top academic and research organisations, and its technology workforce to foster ideation, research, and innovation.

