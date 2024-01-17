Bhubaneswar, Jan 17 (PTI) Odisha Police arrested a woman for allegedly killing a hotelier in Bhubaneswar.

The accused, identified as Sunki Rana alias Soni, was arrested for murdering hotelier Biswajit Nayak of Balianta area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

Nayak was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Hirapur village a couple of days ago, the DCP said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Sunki, a native of Jharsuguda, had murdered her sister-in-law in 2005 and was sentenced to 12 years jail term for the murder.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

After her release, she was staying at an ashram in Puri for the last three years. During her stay, she had met Nayak's mother and had started attending to her.

Later, she came in contact with Nayak through his mother and they developed an affair, for which, Sunki visited Nayak's house at regular intervals taking permission from the head of the Ashram, the DCP said.

On December 30, 2023, Sunki came to the house of Nayak and stayed with him but received regular phone calls from Puri about her return. So she approached Nayak to allow her to go to Puri but Nayak did not allow her to leave him.

On January 12, there was a quarrel between them in the afternoon hours and Sunki suddenly attacked Nayak with a hard wooden stick on his head and he died.

Singh said Sunki concealed the blood-stained wooden stick and wearing apparel and in the evening left the place by availing an auto to Puri. She has been arrested from Puri.

The police seized a blood-stained wooden stick, the weapon of offence, wearing apparels with blood stained and a mobile phone of the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)