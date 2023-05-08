Thiruvananthapuram, May 8 (PTI) The Kerala police have arrested a woman over an allegation that her new-born child was sold to a couple in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs three lakh.

The incident came to light on April 21 after the Thampanoor police received intimation from the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the alleged sale.

"A 36-year old woman from Kanjiramkulam was arrested on Sunday," police told PTI.

Police said the woman sold the child to a city-based couple for Rs three lakh, four days after the birth.

The District Child Welfare committee has been entrusted with the safety of the child.

The child was born in the first week of April.

