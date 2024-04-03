Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) A married woman committed suicide allegedly due to harassment by her sister-in-law in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday.

The woman took the extreme step on Tuesday night, they said.

The body of Mannat (27) was found hanging in a room at her house in Panchsheel Nagar on Wednesday morning. According to a suicide note found at the spot, Mannat was being harassed by her sister-in-law Bharti, police said.

Mannat's husband was also home at the time of the incident. He was in a separate room, they said.

When Mannat did not come out of the room till late in the morning, her in-laws informed police and her parents. The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem examination, they added.

The matter is being investigated, police said.

