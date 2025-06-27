Latur, Jun 27 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur district have arrested a 50-year-old woman allegedly involved in chain snatching and seized gold worth Rs 1.58 lakh from her, an official said on Friday.

The local crime branch apprehended the woman involved in two cases of theft, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Seema Vinayak Maske in the Garud Chowk area while she was allegedly attempting to sell stolen gold on June 24, the official said.

Maske allegedly targeted women boarding or alighting from buses, he said, adding that stolen jewellery worth Rs 1.58 lakh was recovered from her.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)