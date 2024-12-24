Latur, Dec 24 (PTI) The crime branch of Latur police arrested a woman thief who used to target female bus passengers and steal gold ornaments, an official said on Tuesday.

Police recovered 70-gram gold ornaments worth Rs 2.59 lakh from the accused, claiming to have cracked seven cases.

The woman's modus operandi involved snatching gold necklaces of female passengers travelling on buses and taking advantage of the crowd. She also committed similar acts at bus stations as well, the official said.

Police received a tip-off that a woman was trying to sell stolen gold jewellery in Sai Road area of Latur, leading to her arrest.

