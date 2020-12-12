Jalpaiguri (WB), Dec 11 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was killed on Friday after a wild elephant attacked her in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Friday, forest department sources said.

The incident happened at Dalsingpara Gopalbahadur Bustee area of the district.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Power Render Images Leaked Online Ahead Of India Launch.

The victim, Harimaya Kami, was working in a betel nut plantation near her home when she was attacked by the pachyderm, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)