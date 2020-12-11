Redmi India is all set to launch the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the country on December 17, 2020. The Chinese phone maker has already teased the handset on its official website. It is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the China-spec Note 9 4G which was launched recently. Ahead of its scheduled India launch, a set of renders have surfaced online revealing Redmi 9 Power's overall design, camera details and colour options. The images were shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 17; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Exclusive: This is how the camera setup for Redmi 9 Power [India] looks like. Just one more lens compared to the Redmi Note 9 4G. Will have the same big Redmi branding like the Chinese model. Launch on December 17. Please credit, Link: https://t.co/KHZhRWITvQ pic.twitter.com/LX9jBA0Vjz — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 10, 2020

As per the report from 91Mobiles, the render images shows the rear panel of the upcoming Redmi 9 Power in Blue colour. The camera positioning is similar to the Redmi Note 9 4G, however, there's an additional sensor, something we don't see on the Chinese variant.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Smartphone Launch Date (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The render also shows a 48MP quad rear camera module at the back in a vertical positioned. Moreover, the textured panel as well as LED flash positioning is identical to the Chinese version. Talking about the cameras, the device will get a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. There will be an 8MP camera for selfies. Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite With 120+ Watch Faces & Heart Rate Monitoring Feature Launched.

The teaser image has already confirmed the colour options likely to be offered on the phone. It includes Orange, Black and Green. The newly leaked renders have also confirmed that there will be a Blue colour as well. It is likely to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box.

