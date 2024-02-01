Idukki, Feb 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman allegedly ended her life after killing her five-month-old child, police said on Thursday.

Dinu, a resident of Thopramkudy, was found hanging inside her room on Wednesday night, while the infant boy was found in the crib, police said.

"A relative found them in the room and informed the local people and the police, after which they were taken to a nearby hospital," police said.

Police said according to the relatives' statement, the woman was depressed after her husband committed suicide around four months ago.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

