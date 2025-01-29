Gurugram, Jan 28 (PTI) Masked goons allegedly shot a woman for resisting their molestation bid at Hajipur Gauheta village in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took on Monday evening when the woman, a mother to four children, and her husband were irrigating their agricultural field, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased's husband, four masked goons caught hold of him in the field and robbed him of Rs 3,000 and his cellphone after a thrashing, police said.

"The accused then approached his wife and asked her to remove her jewellery. But as she was not wearing any, they tried to force themselves on the woman. When she resisted, the accused shot her on the head, killing her on the spot," the complaint said, as per the police.

"The deceased was mother to four small children. Police are investigating the matter from all angles. The accused will be arrested soon," Bicchor police station SHO Jagbir Singh said.

