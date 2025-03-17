Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) A woman sustained serious eye injury after the valve of an oxygen cylinder detached and hit her eye at the state-run Sree Avittam Thirunal (SAT) Hospital here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the casualty wing, and the injured woman was reportedly a nursing assistant at the hospital.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: India Post Activates Application Status Link for 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Status.

"As per the information we received, the valve of the oxygen cylinder suddenly came off and struck one of her eyes with force. Her eye injury is said to be serious," a police officer said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, he added.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 18 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to the government eye hospital here, he further stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)