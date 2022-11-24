Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) World Bank's newly-appointed country director Auguste Tano Kouame on Thursday met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and discussed the possibilities of further extending the multilateral body's work in the state.

Kouame, who also met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here, said the bank is mulling extending a four-year project on helping the agriculture sector fight climate change's impact, adding that it had committed USD 650 million.

It is also looking at projects on the skulking front which will be focused on the youth, women and also instilling essential knowledge for policymakers, he said.

Apart from that, it is looking at urbanisation in a big way, especially on fighting floods and drought, Kouame said.

Fadnavis said the meeting focused on ongoing and upcoming joint projects.

“For us, it is more about knowledge, insights and learnings sharing than resources,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Officials from various government departments including agriculture, irrigation and skill development were present at the meeting, Fadnavis said.

