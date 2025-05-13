Sonbhadra (UP), May 13 (PTI) A young man and a woman were on Tuesday found hanging from a tree in Panari village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, police said.

Chopan SHO Vijay Kumar Chaurasia said upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem to the district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kharwar (19) and Sita Kumari (18), he said, adding that an investigation is underway and the police is looking at all the possible angles.

