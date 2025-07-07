Bengaluru Jul 7 (PTI) A college student was allegedly "kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted" on the outskirts of Bengaluru, after which eight people were arrested and later released on bail, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 30 in Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru, police added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 07, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The victim, identified as Kushal, a college student, was previously in a relationship with a minor girl from the same locality. However, the couple had broken up a few months ago, after which Kushal allegedly sent her obscene messages.

The girl later informed her friends, who contacted Kushal on the pretext of "resolving the matter amicably" and convinced him to meet them.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 07, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

On June 30, the accused persons allegedly kidnapped Kushal in a car and took him to a secluded spot, where he was "stripped and assaulted".

The group also threatened to kill him in the same manner as the recent high-profile murder of Renukaswamy, in which Kannada actor Darshan and his associates are accused.

The accused persons filmed the assault, and the videos have since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused persons can be heard referring to Kushal as "Renukaswamy" and introducing themselves as "accused number one, two, and three."

The girl was also present at the scene and was seen instructing the group to "teach him (Kushal) a lesson," police added. GMS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)