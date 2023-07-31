Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Yuma Energy on Monday announced the appointment of Muthu Subramanian as its managing director and general manager.

Subramanian will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and overall operations of Yuma, a joint venture between Bengaluru-based shared electric mobility platform Yulu and the US mobility technology company Magna, the company said.

Subramanian has held various leadership positions at Magna, where he worked for 17 years, as per a statement.

Yuma operates a network of battery charging and swapping stations for electric two-wheelers.

“Muthu's proven track record in delivering results, strategic thinking and technical expertise make him an ideal candidate for this important position. We are confident that under his leadership, Yuma Energy will continue to thrive and further strengthen its position,” said Matteo Del Sorbo, executive vice-president at Magna and global lead for New Mobility.

