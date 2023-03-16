Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) Over-the-top streaming service provider ZEE5, part of the Zee Entertainment Enterprises, has recorded a 63 per cent rise in the active user base in Tamil markets over the last 12 months, a company official said here on Thursday.

ZEE5 also clocked a 54 per cent hike in its viewer base while the watch time for Tamil content per day rose by 23 per cent, ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said.

Entering the 100 million streaming club, ZEE5 forayed into the Tamil entertainment industry last year with a diverse range of Tamil original content including 'Vilangu', 'Ayali' among others.

"We at ZEE5 are happy to receive an encouraging response at the very onset of our journey in this region. The advantages of following a consumer-first approach in curating the Tamil slate has worked successfully for us," Kalra said.

"Going forward, our focus will remain on sustaining the growth trend and scaling up our investments in the Tamil entertainment industry," he said.

ZEE5 Tamil would soon offer 'Sengalam' starring actor Kalaiarasan and actress Vani Bhojan, written and directed by S R Prabhakaran. The show centres around three brothers of an influential family.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd chief cluster officer (South) Siju Prabhakaran said, "...we are proud to have built a library of content that caters to the diverse tastes of our viewers."

"Going forward, the idea is to continue innovating, experimenting and producing compelling stories that are true to the land, have a strong moral and cultural compass, help our viewers navigate change by offering a fresh perspective...," he said.

ZEE5 is home to over five lakh hours of on-demand content and 160 live television channels. It has more than 3,400 films, 200 television shows and offers content in 12 regional languages, the company said.

