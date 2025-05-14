New Delhi, May 14: Quick commerce firm Zepto on Wednesday launched Zepto Atom - an advanced data insights platform for consumer brands.

The paid service will be available to about thousands of brands listed on Zepto's platform, starting May 16, 2025, the company said in a statement.

"Zepto Atom intends to use an in-house tech-powered analytics tool to disrupt the 1,000+ crore Consumer Analytics industry in India, which is currently dominated by legacy multi-national companies," the statement said.

Zepto Atom builds on the existing Zepto Brand Portal, which provides brands with basic performance data for free.

The new subscription service offers a suite of advanced features, including hyperlocal, PIN-code-level market share and brand performance data, live metrics (updated every minute), and Zepto GPT -- a natural language processing (NLP) assistant trained on Zepto's dataset to deliver actionable insights and strategic recommendations.

Additionally, Zepto Atom will provide brands with advanced behavioural analytics, such as customer repeatability, retention, share of voice in searches and homepage, and full-funnel visibility into customer purchase behaviour.

"Zepto Atom is a serious attempt by our category and tech teams to build a disruptive new product in the consumer analytics industry in India. We believe we can harness the millions of data points Zepto generates every day to give brands customised and real-time insights on their products at a much more competitive price point than they are currently incurring," Zepto Co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said. Zepto Atom will be a separate app offering, the company said.

