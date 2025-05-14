Bharat 6G 2025: ‘6G Will Be 100 Times More Powerful Than 5G’, Says MoS Communication Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Outlining Immense Capability of Upcoming Tech

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ here, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, outlined the immense capabilities of 6G, which will offer much faster speeds, lower latency and a complete transformation of connectivity.

Technology IANS| May 14, 2025 04:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Bharat 6G 2025: ‘6G Will Be 100 Times More Powerful Than 5G’, Says MoS Communication Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Outlining Immense Capability of Upcoming Tech
MoS Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Photo Credits: X/@PemmasaniOnX)

New Delhi, May 14: The government on Wednesday emphasised the groundbreaking potential of 6G technology, describing it as ‘100 times more powerful’ than its predecessor 5G. Speaking to IANS on the sideline of ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ here, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, outlined the immense capabilities of 6G, which will offer much faster speeds, lower latency and a complete transformation of connectivity.

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced by 5G, such as high data usage and limited available spectrum, but assured that these hurdles are part of the inherent nature of evolving technology. “5G has been hugely successful, and 6G will be a completely different network, 100 times more powerful, with latency reduced to sub-milliseconds,” he told IANS. Airtel Down? Customers Complain About Airtel Network Issues, Calling and Internet Services Reportedly Hit by Outage.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani at Bharat 6G 2025

 

The minister stressed that 6G will be a game-changer, with built-in AI that will revolutionise industries and everyday life. He further explained that while 5G applications, such as using Wi-Fi networks in every village, have seen early adoption, 6G will be a monumental leap.

“Unlike the transition from 4G to 5G, which was significant, the leap to 6G will be completely transformative,” Dr Pemmasani stated. Although he acknowledged that 6G might first attract early adopters, he is confident that the technology will become mainstream over time, with a wide array of innovative applications emerging. The ‘Bharat 6G 2025’ conference is part of India’s strategy to not only adopt but also lead the global development of 6G technology.

The minister reaffirmed the government's vision, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023, to make India a global leader in 6G by 2030. This vision includes partnerships with countries like Japan, Singapore, and Finland, along with an emphasis on AI, terahertz communication, and intelligent networks. Dimensity 9400e Announced: MediaTek Introduces Its New Flagship Chipset With Advanced AI and GenAI Capabilities, Raytracing GPU Support and Power Efficiency; Check Details.

The minister emphasised that 6G will not only push technological boundaries but also drive social and economic progress across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a key player in shaping global 6G standards, fostering innovation, and driving digital transformation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
5G 5G Network 5G technology 6G 6G Network 6G technology Bharat 6G 2025 Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani MoS Communications Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Search

Bharat 6G 2025: ‘6G Will Be 100 Times More Powerful Than 5G’, Says MoS Communication Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Outlining Immense Capability of Upcoming Tech

Speaking to IANS on the sideline of ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ here, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, outlined the immense capabilities of 6G, which will offer much faster speeds, lower latency and a complete transformation of connectivity.

Technology IANS| May 14, 2025 04:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Bharat 6G 2025: ‘6G Will Be 100 Times More Powerful Than 5G’, Says MoS Communication Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Outlining Immense Capability of Upcoming Tech
MoS Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani (Photo Credits: X/@PemmasaniOnX)

New Delhi, May 14: The government on Wednesday emphasised the groundbreaking potential of 6G technology, describing it as ‘100 times more powerful’ than its predecessor 5G. Speaking to IANS on the sideline of ‘Bharat 6G 2025 International Conference and Exhibition’ here, Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, outlined the immense capabilities of 6G, which will offer much faster speeds, lower latency and a complete transformation of connectivity.

The minister acknowledged the challenges faced by 5G, such as high data usage and limited available spectrum, but assured that these hurdles are part of the inherent nature of evolving technology. “5G has been hugely successful, and 6G will be a completely different network, 100 times more powerful, with latency reduced to sub-milliseconds,” he told IANS. Airtel Down? Customers Complain About Airtel Network Issues, Calling and Internet Services Reportedly Hit by Outage.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani at Bharat 6G 2025

 

The minister stressed that 6G will be a game-changer, with built-in AI that will revolutionise industries and everyday life. He further explained that while 5G applications, such as using Wi-Fi networks in every village, have seen early adoption, 6G will be a monumental leap.

“Unlike the transition from 4G to 5G, which was significant, the leap to 6G will be completely transformative,” Dr Pemmasani stated. Although he acknowledged that 6G might first attract early adopters, he is confident that the technology will become mainstream over time, with a wide array of innovative applications emerging. The ‘Bharat 6G 2025’ conference is part of India’s strategy to not only adopt but also lead the global development of 6G technology.

The minister reaffirmed the government's vision, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023, to make India a global leader in 6G by 2030. This vision includes partnerships with countries like Japan, Singapore, and Finland, along with an emphasis on AI, terahertz communication, and intelligent networks. Dimensity 9400e Announced: MediaTek Introduces Its New Flagship Chipset With Advanced AI and GenAI Capabilities, Raytracing GPU Support and Power Efficiency; Check Details.

The minister emphasised that 6G will not only push technological boundaries but also drive social and economic progress across sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to becoming a key player in shaping global 6G standards, fostering innovation, and driving digital transformation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
5G 5G Network 5G technology 6G 6G Network 6G technology Bharat 6G 2025 Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani MoS Communications Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet To Meet Today Following Success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and India-Pakistan Ceasefire
News

PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet To Meet Today Following Success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and India-Pakistan Ceasefire
PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security
News

PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security
‘I Came for Darshan of Heroes’: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indian Armed Forces at Adampur Airbase After India’s Successful Operation Sindoor (See Pics and Video)
News
Tags:
5G 5G Network 5G technology 6G 6G Network 6G technology Bharat 6G 2025 Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani MoS Communications Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi
You might also like
PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet To Meet Today Following Success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and India-Pakistan Ceasefire
News

PM Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet To Meet Today Following Success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and India-Pakistan Ceasefire
PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security
News

PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Cabinet Committee on Security Meeting Today on National Security
‘I Came for Darshan of Heroes’: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indian Armed Forces at Adampur Airbase After India’s Successful Operation Sindoor (See Pics and Video)
News

‘I Came for Darshan of Heroes’: PM Narendra Modi Salutes Indian Armed Forces at Adampur Airbase After India’s Successful Operation Sindoor (See Pics and Video)
CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CBSE Students, Says ‘One Exam Can Never Define You’
News

CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CBSE Students, Says ‘One Exam Can Never Define You’
img
CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CBSE Students, Says ‘One Exam Can Never Define You’
News

CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates CBSE Students, Says ‘One Exam Can Never Define You’
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
hal share price
5000+K+ searches
ari vs mal
500+K+ searches
civil court patna
500+K+ searches
cricket ipl
500+K+ searches
ecs t10 sweden 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
m" tabindex="0">
‘She Has a Long Life Before Her: Gujarat High Court Directs Medical Termination of Minor Rape Survivor’s 33-Week Pregnancy After Obtaining ‘Express Consent’ of Victim’s Parents
Gujarat High Court

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
hal share price
5000+K+ searches
ari vs mal
500+K+ searches
civil court patna
500+K+ searches
cricket ipl
500+K+ searches
ecs t10 sweden 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
Currency Price Change
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results