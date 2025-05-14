OpenAI is reportedly working on a new feature for ChatGPT that will allow users to record, transcribe and summarise meetings. This new ChatGPT feature is expected to be a desktop feature. According to reports, the Sam Altman-run AI company would introduce 'Record' feature to ChatGPT for built-in meeting, brainstorming, ideas recording, transcription and summarisation. It will be announced soon. Google Announces Android, Wear OS Redesign and Gemini AI Integration Coming Soon to Devices, Confirms Launching More New Features.

OpenAI Working on Meeting Record Feature for ChatGPT

OpenAI is working on a possibility for ChatGPT to Record, Transcribe and Summarise meetings. Sounds like it will be a desktop feature 👀 https://t.co/K5ihAWlGnn — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 13, 2025

