Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup line is on the verge of giving up a treasure of beauty secrets to another cosmetics company, or at least that's what one company fears.

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old tv star's brand KKW Beauty is being sued by Seed Beauty, a company that claims there is a concrete threat KKW will disclose Seed's metaphorical secret sauce if the star's company gets sold.

Also Read | STUMPS |PAK 137/8 in 44 Overs (Lead by 244)| Pakistan vs England Highlights 1st Test Day 3: Ben Stokes, Bowlers Help Hosts Regain Control.

As per the documents obtained by TMZ, Seed Beauty said that it went through the same with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's old parent company, King Kylie, back in 2016. At the time, Seed used its valuable trade secrets to grow Kylie's brand. It was acquired by Coty in 2019.

In the lawsuit, Seed said that it warned Kylie cosmetics founder not to disclose trade secrets during that deal, but didn't get much reassurance.

Also Read | Air India Express Flight Crash: Captain of Aircraft Deepak Vasant Sathe, Who Died in Kozhikode Mishap, Was Ex-IAF Pilot; Here's More About Him.

Now, when Coty is seemingly on the verge of acquiring Kim's beauty line, Seed Beauty said that it's again afraid Coty, the competition, will gain Seed's precious beauty secrets from KKW.

SB claims it started working with KKW Beauty about a year after it started working with Kylie Cosmetics.

Now, Seed Beauty is asking the judge for an injunction blocking KKW from revealing its trade secrets and business practices to Coty along with other damages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)