Like Lord Buddha, India Committed to Saving Humanity; Helping World in Defeating COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Lord Buddha's teachings reinforce India's commitment to saving humanity and in a crisis like COVID-19 our nation is constantly working to help countries across the globe and will continue to do the same.Speaking on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Modi said, "Buddha is the symbol of both realisation and self-realisation of India. With this self-realisation, India is working in the interest of humanity and the world and will continue to do so. India is constantly working to help other countries across the globe and will continue to do the same. Today, India is standing firmly in support of everyone, without any discrimination, who are in need or who are in trouble, in the country or across the globe.""While making every possible effort to save every countryman, India is also sincerely fulfilling its global obligations. Lord Buddha's teachings reinforce India's commitment to saving humanity. To stop after getting tired cannot be a solution to any problem. All of us have to fight together to defeat coronavirus," he added.With the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said that the teachings of Lord Buddha have become all the more relevant."Lord Buddha had said that man must continuously strive to overcome difficult situations. Today, we all are continuously trying to overcome a difficult situation, we are working together. The four truths were given by Lord Buddha- Compassion, mercy, equanimity, accepting everything as it is. These truths have been our constant inspirations. Discarding considerations of profit and loss, powerful or weak, for us, this is a time to extend a helping hand as much as possible. This is the reason that many countries remembered India in these times of crisis and our nation left no stone unturned in offering help to them," he said.The festival of Buddha Purnima is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautam, who later became Gautam Buddha. (ANI)

