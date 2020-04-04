Liquor Stolen from a Wine Shop in Delhi

Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Liquor was stolen from a Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd (DCCWS) wine shop at Roshnara Road on Saturday. A case has been registered under IPC sections 457 and 380 IPC at Subzi Mandi Police Station. In most areas of the country, liquor shops were closed as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

