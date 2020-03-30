Lockdown: 1 Dead, Several Critical in Assam After Drinking Raw Spirit as Substitute for Liquor

Jorhat (Assam), Mar 30 (PTI) One person died on Monday and several others are in a critical condition in Assam's Jorhat district after consuming raw spirit as a substitute for liquor, the supply of which has been crippled due to the nationwide lockdown, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tarajan area on Sunday night when a group of people, mostly daily wagers, drank raw spirits mixed with cold drinks, a police officer said.

One person died on Monday and the condition of others is critical, he added.

