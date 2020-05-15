Lockdown: 7 Booked for Instigating Anti-govt Protest in Leh

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Police have booked seven persons in Leh for allegedly instigating people for holding anti-government protests in support of their demand that stranded people brought back should be allowed to go home instead of being kept under institutional quarantine, officials said.

The people of Chuchout thronged the Leh city and held massive protests against the government, violating the lockdown restrictions, they said.

"Seven people have been identified and an FIR has been lodged against them for instigating people to hold protests," Senior Superintendent of Police Srgun Shukla said.

She also said policemen were attacked during the protest.

"If you attack me, I have the right to protect myself," Shukla said.

The district administration said strong action will be taken against people who instigated the protests.

