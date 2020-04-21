Lockdown: C'garh CM Writes to PM, Demands Rs 30k Cr Package

Raipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore to the state in the next three months to operate relief and welfare schemes.

A state government release said Baghel also sought exemption for functioning of electronic items and vehicle showrooms, sweet shops, and construction activities in cities during the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

"In a letter to the Prime Minister, Baghel said due to the long period of lockdown, economic activities have come to standstill and revenue collections declined to almost zero in the state. In view of the current scenario, there is also possibility of a big reduction in the amount that the state receives from Central taxes," the release said.

The state government needs additional resources to ensure livelihood of 56 lakh poor families, who have no means of income left, it said.

"The state should be given financial assistance of at least Rs 30,000 crore from the Centre in the next three months, out of which Rs 10,000 crore should be released immediately, so that industry, business, service and agriculture sectors can be provided monetary aid," Baghel wrote in the letter.

"Exemption should be given to the operation of sweets shops, so that dairy farmers can sell milk there. Operation of showrooms of vehicles, registration of sale and purchase of properties, construction work in cities, outlets of air conditioners, coolers and fridges in view of summer season and all repairing works should also be allowed," it said.

It would be appropriate to allow retail works in all districts identified as green zones during the lockdown, the CM said in the letter.

