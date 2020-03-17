Lover Kills Woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly murdered by her lover at Muzaffarnagar's Parasoli village, police said here on Tuesday.

According to Circle Officer Girja Shanker Tiwari, they have arrested the accused, identified as Ankit (21), after registering a case.

According to a complaint lodged by victim Anjli's family, Ankit entered their house and slit her throat.

He was thrashed by the victim's family and handed over to police.

