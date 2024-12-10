Bhopal, December 10: As winter sets in, a cold wave has begun to sweep in parts of Madhya Pradesh, with a significant drop in night temperatures to several parts in the state. Early morning colds have also been intensified and people are taking support of bonfires to keep themselves warm. A resident in Ujjain district said, "The cold wave has increased in the city for the last two days and we are taking the support of a bonfire to protect ourselves from the cold. The winter season is intensifying day by day."

Another resident said that the cold increased in Ujjain city for the last two days, as a result of which people were seen sitting near the bonfires. The weather was getting colder quite fast in the city of Mahakal. Seeing the crowd of people near the bonfires, people visiting the city to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple also stopped there to get relief from the chill weather condition. Intense Cold Wave in Parts of Kashmir Valley, Coldest Night of Season at Most Places.

"I am a resident of Dewas and came to offer prayers to Baba Mahakal and participate in Bhasma aarti. I saw people sitting down near the bonfire, so I also stopped here to feel its warmth. The weather became very cold here," the devotee said. 'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at Mahakaleshwar temple. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Besides, in Gwalior and in state capital Bhopal, the day began with a chilly cold and people were spotted covered with woolen clothes to protect themselves from cold. Bonfires were also seen lighted and people surrounded near it. According to the Meteorological office, the night temperature in Ujjain stood at 10 degree celsius, 8.5 in gwalior and 7.8 degree celsius in Bhopal. Rain Likely in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR; Cold Wave to Follow from Dec 9: IMD.

The temperature remains below 12 degree celsius across the state and most of the region recorded the single digit night temperature in the last 24 hours. According to the latest data received from the met office, Pachmarhi recorded the minimum night temperature at 3.5 degrees, similarly Raisen stood at 3.6 degrees, Rajgarh 5 degrees, Nowgong 5.5 degrees, Umaria 6.6 degrees etc.

