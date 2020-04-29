Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 Count Rises to 2,560

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A total of 2,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 130 deaths have been reported in Madhya Pradesh so far, said the state's Health Department.According to the daily health bulletin, Indore has recorded 1,476 cases and 65 deaths, while in Bhopal there are 483 cases and 14 deaths.With 1,813 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 71 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 31,787, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

