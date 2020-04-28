Maha: 35 Kasa Cops Transferred for Palghar Lynching Incident

Palghar, Apr 28 (PTI) Thirty-five personnel of Kasa police station in Palghar district in Maharashtra were on Tuesday transferred in connection with the mob lynching of two sadhus and their car driver on April 16, an incident that made headlines nationwide.

The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were on their way to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of a police.

"A total of 35 people have been transferred from Kasa police station, in whose limits the lynching incident took place. The assistant inspector and sub inspector who were on duty that night were placed under suspension earlier. Over 100 people have been arrested so far for the lynching," said an official on Tuesday.

