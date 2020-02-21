Maha: BJP Leader''s Hospital Pelted with Stones in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Feb 21 (PTI) A hospital belonging to a BJP leader was pelted with stones on Friday evening in Aurangabad in Maharashtra and he has blamed supporters of a political rival, police said.

The attack took place at 6:30pm and is the handiwork of supporters of Kishanchand Tanwani who left the BJP and joined the ruling Shiv Sena a couple of days ago, Dr Bhagwat Karad told reporters after filing a complaint at Kranti Chowk police station.

"I was sitting in the hospital when the attack took place. Stones were thrown at my home and car as well. Some people came to me and threatened me over a statement of mine which was reported in the papers. This pelting of stones was done by Kishanchand Tanwani's supporters," he alleged.

The attack may have some connection to the upcoming Aurangabad municipal polls, Karad said, and added that the BJP would win them despite such threats and attacks.

Inspector Amol Devkar refused to comment on the issue.

Karad is former Aurangabad mayor and is state vice president of the BJP.

