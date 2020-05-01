Maha: KDMC Chief Asks Staff to Feed Lockdown-hit Stray Dogs

Thane, May 1 (PTI) Authorities in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday asked staff to ensure stray dogs are fed.

A KDMC release said an order to this effect was issued by civic chief Vijay Suryanvanshi after he saw some dogs in a woeful state due to lack of food as hotels and other establishments which fed them were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"On humanitarian grounds, he asked the civic health department to feed the dogs in the city. Assistance of NGOs and the Vet Society for Animal Welfare and Rural Development was taken and several hundred dogs were given food," said an official.

As on Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases are 169 in KDMC limits, with Dombivali accounting for 102.

