Maha: Latur's Nilanga Back on COVID-19 Map After over 40 Days

Latur, May 18 (PTI) Six people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Nilanga in Latur on Monday, over 40 days after a group of eight Andhra Pradesh residents coming from Haryana were detected with the infection while staying in a mosque in the taluka.

The six reports that returned positive were part of 23 samples that were sent for testing to the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical science Institute, said an official.

"All six who tested positive in Nilanga are residents of Korali village. They had travelled from Mumbai," district civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dhage said.

The eight AP residents who were detected with the virus on April 3 have since recovered.

