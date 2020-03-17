Maha: Parab Promises Action Against Overcharging Bus Operators

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab asked his department officials to take action against private bus operators who are charging inflated rates from passengers travelling to their native places due to the coronavirus scare.

He also asked Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to operate more buses for such passengers, said a government release.

The minister has asked MSRTC to provide sanitisers to conductors for use by passengers, and also ordered that crowded bus stations be disinfected two times a day, it added.

The state transport undertaking has also been told to provide masks to its staffers in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the release informed.

