Maha: With 141 Cases on Fri, Pune COVID-19 Count Now 3,567

Pune, May 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district touched 3,567 on Friday with 141 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours, health officials said.

With five deaths on Friday, the toll from the infection reached 186, they added.

"Of the 141 cases, 121 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, which now has 3,106 patients. Four cases were found in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, which now has 184 cases. The number of cases in rural, civil hospital and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased by 16, taking the number to 277 in these parts," an official said.

