Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 8-Year-Old Daughter in Solapur

Solapur, March 3: A man from Solapur district in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly raping his 8-year-old daughter for two years. The man was arrested on the night of March 2.

According to Madha Police station, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the mother of the victim. Hyderabad Rape Case: Man Arrested for Raping and Blackmailing a 25-Year-Old Woman.

Acting on the information, the accused was immediately arrested. The police have registered a case under the POSCO Act and further investigation is underway.

