Man with Symptoms of COVID-19 Quarantined, Sample Sent for Testing

Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 14 (PTI) A 67-year-old man, who had returned after a tour to Nepal and various cities in India, was quarantined in a hospital in Kota town of Rajasthan following suspected symptoms of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The elderly man has been admitted in the isolation ward of the MBS hospital, an official said, adding that his sample had been sent for testing and the report was expected on Sunday.

In another case, a 58-year-old woman tested negative for the COVID19, a hospital official said.

The doctor, who had recently returned from tour to various cities and had interactions with several people, including foreigners, during the trip, was admitted on Friday with a complaint of cold and cough.

At least 18 people have been screened for suspected coronavirus infection at the MBS hospital and all of their samples tested negative, hospital superintendent Naveen Saxena said, adding that sample report of a person was yet to be received.

Meanwhile, District Collector Om Kasera has written a letter to the secretaries of local bodies, asking them to defer the April 7 local bodies polls. PTI

