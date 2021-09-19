Actor Manav Kaul is having a surreal time vacationing in Kashmir. On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared his experience of spending memorable moments in the valley. "Warm and full of love ... the family of Gujjars in the deep mountains of Kashmir .. Meri achi kismat ki inke saath ek din bitane ka mauka laga. Ye duniya kitne kamal logo se bhari padi hai (I am lucky that I got a chance to spend a day with them. This world is full of wonderful people)," he wrote. Bhramam First Look Poster Out! Andhadhun's Malayalam Remake Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran to Release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

Alongside the note, Manav posted a picture of him sharing smiles with a Gujjar family. A few days ago, he uploaded a few scenic pictures of Nigeen lake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manav will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in Jalsa. Fukrey Actor Varun Sharma Is Excited to Host the Second Phase of IPL 2021.

Check Out Manav Kaul's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Kaul (@manavkaul)

He is also a part of Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Finding Anamika.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)