Jalsa Movie Review: It's heartening to see how Indian films are evolving to a point where the protagonists refuse to evolve into heroes (or villains for that matter), how a slice-of-life incident can alter the course of the narrative without slotting those that are involved into strict black and white boxes, and how a story can beautifully un-spool the subtexts it has only to expose our fears, vulnerabilities and sensitivities as human beings. Director Suresh Triveni's Jalsa starring Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan is the prime example of the evolving narratives that make cinema what it should ideally be. Meaningful, thoughtful and thought-provoking! Jalsa: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah’s Amazon Prime Video Thriller!

One can possibly have second thoughts if the content of this nature (and stature) be bankrolled had the OTT space not gained the prominence it has. But that should not take away the credit for making the gem of a watch that Jalsa is. For starters, this is not crafted by factoring in the regular Bollywood elements. Even at just 129 minutes, Jalsa demands your attention, conscience and your heart at the right place so that you don't miss the smallest of details crafted to utter perfection.

And then you have the two powerhouses of enviable talents who lead from the front with gaiety and panache. Shefali Shah (isn't she on a roll?) who simply employs her powerful gaze and plays her pauses to evoke any emotion in a jiffy. And the ever-so-dependable Vidya Balan consolidates her prowess to play her character with poise and absolute ease. The film rests on these two powerful shoulders. But hey, the story, the screenplay, the dialogues, the direction, and the editing all play their part of the 'heroes' here so to speak, in a saga that refuses to be masala or theatrical. Add to this the deserving mention of the background score and you have a drama sans theatrics that one can simply relish. Jalsa: Shefali Shah Recalls Challenges While Shooting For The Upcoming Amazon Prime Film.

Watch the Trailer:

Maya (Vidya Balan) is a celebrated journalist who doesn't compromise on ethics and truth is the ultimate word in her dictionary. Shefali Shah plays Ruksana, Maya's maid who looks after Maya's specially-abled son Ayush lovingly. In a rather dramatic turn of events, Maya and Ruksana witness themselves in a rather precarious situation that involves a web of lies, compromises, and a brave struggle to be on the side of the truth. The two discover their own fears, responsibilities, and the demons within while the ultimate truth navigates to find its own expression. But will the two have to pay a heavy price to come to terms with the situation at hand? Will it be the classic case of 'too little done, too late'? And more importantly, will justice be served?

Jalsa is a simplistic story narrated in a gripping fashion. It may come across as sluggish because of the unidimensional approach where characters expose their humane sides slowly but surely without obvious deliberation. Heightened drama has no place here and the film refuses to evoke unnecessary thrills. Manav Kaul as Maya's ex husband, Iqbal Khan as Maya's Boss and Rohini Hattangadi as Maya's mother add much gravitas to the tale gracefully. They may come across as characters operating from the sidelines but the closer inspection will make you understand their underlying significance to the turmoil. OTT Releases of the Week: Vidya Balan-Shefali Shah’s Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video, Manju Warrier-Biju Menon’s Lalitham Sundaram on Disney+ Hotstar, Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute on Sony LIV and More.

Final Thoughts

In a nutshell, Jalsa is a must-watch for realising and for understanding how conflicts are portrayed without resorting to words. How silences and pauses find their dignified space in what remains unexplained, unspoken and absolutely unarticulated. Watch this for Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan's powerful performances and for the makers who are brave enough to pit two powerful characters against each other without making them look confrontational or preachy.

Rating: 4.0

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).