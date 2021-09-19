Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Bhramam' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the upcoming film revolves around a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Bad Boy X Bad Girl: Mrunal Thakur Turns Bad Girl for Badshah's Latest Song.
Excited about the movie, Ravi K Chandran said, "I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audiences thoroughly entertained." Jimmy Fallon Birthday Special: 10 Best Quotes of the Late Night Talk Show Host That You Should Check Out!.
Check Out Bhramam's First Look Poster
Proud to introduce my film, Bhramam - available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021.@Iamunnimukundan, @mamtamohan, @RaashiiKhanna_, @dop007, @JxBe @primevideoin, @APIfilms @AkshitaWadhwa18 pic.twitter.com/rMwDyvi7l4
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) September 19, 2021
Actors Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas are also a part of 'Bhramam'.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)