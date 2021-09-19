Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Bhramam' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, the upcoming film revolves around a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Bad Boy X Bad Girl: Mrunal Thakur Turns Bad Girl for Badshah's Latest Song.

Excited about the movie, Ravi K Chandran said, "I am happy that we have managed to push the envelope further in terms of cinematography and have brought our creative vision to life with such a nuanced storyline and hopefully, along with a talented team, we have been able to put together a film that will leave the audiences thoroughly entertained."

Check Out Bhramam's First Look Poster

Actors Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas are also a part of 'Bhramam'.

