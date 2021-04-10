English actor Kate Winslet in a recent interview revealed that she had to stay very fit to take on the role of detective Mare Sheehan in HBO's new limited series Mare of Easttown. According to People magazine, as the cover star for the April issue of 'Emmy' magazine the 45-year-old Oscar winner Winslet explained that she had to stay on top of her health "not because we necessarily have to see a fit body" but because the star had to do "a lot of running" in the show. Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Recalls Scary Underwater Sequence From the Film That Scared Her to Death.

"I had to physically do a lot of tackling and fighting and arresting people, you know, taking huge grown men down to the ground," she said. While the Oscar winner says she wanted her character to look strong, she didn't want to make her body seem unattainable. The 'Titanic' star told 'Emmy' editon that will be out on April 19, "It's nice to sense that Mare was once strong in her youth, but I didn't want to make her an impossible, superhuman forty-something-year-old. Kate Winslet: This Is the Decade of Women Supporting Other Women.

Mostly woman aren't like that. We do what we can in the midst of the juggle of everything else.. As Per 'People' magazine, Winslet has previously discussed how the public views her looks on screen, recently opening up about the "critical and horrible" body shaming she dealt with in her 20s. After starring roles in Hamlet and 'Titanic' in the late '90s, Winslet endured a barrage of body shaming from the tabloid media and people like Joan Rivers, who joked that "If Kate Winslet had dropped a few pounds, the Titanic would never have sunk."

Reflecting on that time, Winslet told 'The Guardian' in February, "In my 20s, people would talk about my weight a lot. And I would be called to comment on my physical self. Well, then I got this label of being ballsy and outspoken. No, I was just defending myself." The mom of three said she recently looked back at the old articles written about her.

The 'Ammonite' star said, "It was almost laughable how shocking, how critical, how straight-up cruel tabloid journalists were to me.I was still figuring out who the hell I bloody well was! They would comment on my size, they'd estimate what I weighed, they'd print the supposed diet I was on. It was critical and horrible and so upsetting to read."

Despite the pain she felt at the time and when reading the stories again, Winslet said she was also happy to see how much has changed. "It also made me feel so... so moved. By how different it is now." 'Mare of Easttown' debuts April 18 on HBO and HBO Max.

