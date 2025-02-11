The White Lotus Season 3 is easily one of the most anticipated shows of 2025. As we are inching closer to the release of season 3 of Mike White's popular dark comedy series, a star-studded premiere for the show took place in Los Angeles on Monday (February 10). The White Lotus Season 3 will be an eight-episode season, and "the social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week." Here's when the upcoming instalment of the popular series premiere online. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Trailer: Can Guests Survive the Dark Secrets and Dangerous Crime in Thailand’s Best Resort? (Watch Video).

When and Where To Watch ‘White Lotus Season 3’?

BLACKPINK member and rapper Lisa, aka Lalisa Manoban, is all set to make her highly-awaited acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, which also stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Issacs, Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Walton Goggins among others in crucial roles. Taking to her Instagram handle, the K-pop sensation revealed that Season 3 of The White Lotus will premiere on February 16, 2025 on HBO Max. Sharing a small clip from the upcoming season, Lisa wrote, "Find yourself at @thewhitelotus feeling refreshed, renewed, and BORN AGAIN. Stream the new season of The White Lotus on @streamonmax on February 16th at 9 PM."

‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Premieres on February 16

BLACKPINK’s Lisa at ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Premiere

BLACKPINK's Lisa is honored to be making her acting debut on HBO's 'The White Lotus' season 3, premiering 2/16. pic.twitter.com/bxGcwxnqGu — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 11, 2025

While the first two seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on JioCinema in India, fans were speculating if the upcoming season will also be available on the platform. but that's not the case. As per the latest updates, The White Lotus Season 3 will premiere in India on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, 2025. The eight-episode series will release one episode every Monday and will be available for streaming at 6:30 or 7:30 AM IST. ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Release Date: When and Where To Watch Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan’s Dark Comedy Series Online!.

Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 in India on February 17

Apart from English, The White Lotus Season 3 will also be available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

