Mark Attendance Through Face, Not Biometrics: SPPU Tells Staff

Pune, Mar 12 (PTI) The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday advised teachers and other staff to use face-recognition method to register attendance instead of contact-based biometric system to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

So far nine persons have tested positive for the coronavirus in the city.

"The attendance system is equipped with bio-metric as well as face-recognition systems. In view of COVID-19 outbreak, faculty and non-teaching staff have been advised to use face-recognition instead of biometric system," said a varsity official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)