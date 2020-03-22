Martyrdom of Jawans Won't Go In-vain: CM Baghel on Sukma Encounter

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The martyrdom of our security personnel won't go in-vain, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday reacting to the Sukma encounter in 17 jawans lost their lives."17 security personnel were martyred in the Naxali incident in Sukma. They fought very bravely and were martyred. I pay my tributes to them and would like to assure their families that state government stands with them," Baghel told ANI.The Chief Minister stressed that there has been a decrease in Naxal related incidents in the state in the last one year and termed the incident as desperation on part of Naxals."Our determination to uproot Naxals has only strengthened. The martyrdom of our soldiers won't go in vain," he said.The Chief Minister claimed Naxals too were killed in large numbers."Total 17 security personnel (5 Special Task Force, 12 District Reserve Guards) have lost their lives in an encounter in Sukma, yesterday. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," said Chhattisgarh Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)